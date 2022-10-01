Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Must Do Fall Pasture Inspection
60 views
channel image
Pigeon River Farm
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

In tonight's episode, we discussed the importance of inspecting a fall pasture.  One critical item that needs to be completed early enough in the fall is to see the pastures' condition before they go into dormancy.  Fall planning with this information is critical for next year's success. 

Keywords
natural soil fertilityspring pasturegrowing a pasture

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket