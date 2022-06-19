iPhone deleted its own photos and controls itself

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I turned on this phone after months to send a few images to a newer phone. All of my images were deleted except those that were in the “large attachments” section under “manage storage”. I’m apparently not allowed to open or send those images because the device automatically closes settings and returns me to the Home Screen.
I AM SICK OF THIS SHIT.