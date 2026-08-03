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THE EPSTEIN CHORUS
INTERVIEW: He couldn't even put lipstick on the pig
Professor Seyed Marandi on destroying former Epstein and Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz in debate on the Piers Morgan show. And how Dershowitz claimed that non-Zionist Jews were the enemy. Doesn't let Palestinians, Muslims or anyone who disagrees with him off the hook either