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X-Files compilation on exterminating the 'non chosen ones' with CRISPR gene drive mass extinction technology 170 global groups want a ban of in reality
s10e06 - My Struggle II - The X-Files Transcripts - TvT
https://tvshowtranscripts.ourboard.org/viewtopic.php?t=25532
UMD Professor Creates CRISPR/Cas9 Storyline for X-Files
https://www.vitascientific.com/news/article/umd-professor-creates-crispr-cas9-storyline-for-x-files?cpath=22
X-Files | DNA | SmallPox Vax | CRISPR | Gene-Editing | Eugenics - Prepare For Change
https://prepareforchange.net/2022/07/09/x-files-dna-smallpox-vax-crispr-gene-editing-eugenics/
To download all episodes of season 10 search online for
The X-Files 1993 Season 10 Complete 720p BluRay
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