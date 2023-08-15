Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This is how they plan to control us… The carbon footprint scam is starting to show itself…. This is an important video to get out there to people
channel image
Be Children of Light
222 Subscribers
519 views
Published 18 hours ago

This is how they plan to control us… The carbon footprint scam is starting to show itself…. This is an important video to get out there to people

Keywords
agenda 2030agenda 2050agenda 2012

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket