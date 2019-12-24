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#GAMERGATE Redonkulas.com
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144 views • December 24, 2019
Popp breaks down the whole #GamerGate debacle, what caused it, and why feminism hates you.
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Special thanks to one of our favorite fans for his video about the trolling slore. We used a snippet of it just this once.
Please donate to Popp Culture via Patreon!
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Special thanks to one of our favorite fans for his video about the trolling slore. We used a snippet of it just this once.
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