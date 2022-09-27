Video 1 of 2 MAAP Real Coverage for the Board Of Education

MAAP Real Coverage for the Board Of Education:September 26, 2022 Regular Board Meeting
09/26/2022 10:00 AM
Executive Tower, 1700 W Washington St
2nd Floor Conference Room
Phoenix, AZ 85007
Arizona State Board of Education
Agenda
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Pursuant to Arizona Revised Statutes (A.R.S.) 38-431.02, notice is hereby given to the members of
the Arizona State Board of Education and to the general public that the Board will hold a meeting,
open to the public, on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 10:00 A.M.
The Monday, September 26, 2022 State Board of Education meeting will be a hybrid-access
meeting. This means that the public has the opportunity to participate in-person or virtually.
Please note the location of the Monday, September 26, 2022 State Board of Education
meeting: 1700 W. Washington St., Executive Tower, 2nd Floor Conference Room, Phoenix, AZ
85007
A copy of the meeting agenda is attached. The Board reserves the right to change the order of
items on the agenda, with the exception of public hearings. One or more members of the
Board may participate telephonically or virtually.
Agenda materials can be reviewed online at http://azsbe.az.gov
Pursuant to A.R.S. §38-431.02 (H), the Board may discuss and take action concerning any matter
listed on the agenda.
Pursuant to A.R.S. 38-431.03 (A) (2), the Board may vote to convene in executive session, which will
not be open to the public, for discussion or consideration of records exempt by law from public
inspection.
Pursuant to A.R.S. §38-431.03 (A) (3), the Board may vote to convene in executive session, which
will not be open to the public, for discussion or consultation for legal advice concerning any item on
this agenda.
Persons with a disability may request a reasonable accommodation such as a sign language
interpreter or narrator by contacting the State Board Office at (602) 542-5057. Requests should
be made as early as possible to allow time to arrange the accommodation.
The Monday, September 26, 2022 State Board of Education meeting will be a hybrid-access
meeting. Please see below on how to access the meeting and provide public comment on agenda
items, regardless of the chosen access method.
Accessing the State Board of Education Meeting Virtually.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2022
Producer Director George Nemeh
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.