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IS THE HOUSE FIRE CAUSED BY ARSON OR SOMETHING ELSE?
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70 views • March 14, 2020
I pulled up to the mobile home on fire and jumped out to see if anyone was inside the neighbors said no so I called the FIRE DEPARTMENT. I then started filming the front of the house then went around to the back to film where there was a large concentration of heat and flames. WOW I never felt such heat on my face and body and was standing at least 30 ft back from fire.
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