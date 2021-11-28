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In My Father's House are Many Mansions...I Go to Prepare a Place for You Soothing Rain and Piano Music Mood Video Instrumental
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In My Father's House are Many Mansions...I Go to Prepare a Place for You Soothing Rain and Piano Music Mood Video Instrumental
Piano Instrumental Music: "Love Never Fails" K'Mille
BUY MP3 on Amazon: https://amzn.to/32F0CoS
John 14:2
“In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.”
2nd Generation Christian Television
Matthew 24:14
“And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.”
SUPPORT THIS MINISTRY
Grow in the Lord Jesus Christ:
KJV Holy Bible, Giant Print Full-Size, Antiqued Brown Faux Leather w/Ribbon Marker, Red Letter, Thumb Index, King James Version
https://amzn.to/3E1gWOm
The Pilgrim's Progress: A Readable Modern-Day Version of John Bunyan’s Pilgrim’s Progress (Revised and easy-to-read)
https://amzn.to/3FQG3Ea
The Pilgrim's Progress Movie on DVD
https://amzn.to/3cVSKBe
Grace Abounding to the Chief of Sinners (Updated, Illustrated): A Brief Account of God’s Exceeding Mercy through Christ to His Poor Servant, John Bunyan (Bunyan Updated Classics Book 5)
https://amzn.to/3DZJubf
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Joshua 24:15
“And if it seem evil unto you to serve the LORD, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD.”
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Piano Instrumental Music: "Love Never Fails" K'Mille
BUY MP3 on Amazon: https://amzn.to/32F0CoS
John 14:2
“In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.”
2nd Generation Christian Television
Matthew 24:14
“And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.”
SUPPORT THIS MINISTRY
Grow in the Lord Jesus Christ:
KJV Holy Bible, Giant Print Full-Size, Antiqued Brown Faux Leather w/Ribbon Marker, Red Letter, Thumb Index, King James Version
https://amzn.to/3E1gWOm
The Pilgrim's Progress: A Readable Modern-Day Version of John Bunyan’s Pilgrim’s Progress (Revised and easy-to-read)
https://amzn.to/3FQG3Ea
The Pilgrim's Progress Movie on DVD
https://amzn.to/3cVSKBe
Grace Abounding to the Chief of Sinners (Updated, Illustrated): A Brief Account of God’s Exceeding Mercy through Christ to His Poor Servant, John Bunyan (Bunyan Updated Classics Book 5)
https://amzn.to/3DZJubf
WITNESS TEES 🙆♂️
Born Again That's my "New Normal"
https://teespring.com/stores/witness-tees-2
InstaCart Home and Groceries Delivery: https://inst.cr/t/NVB6ZGhrWnph
DONATIONS:
PayPal: www.paypal.me/GODSTRUTHSTANDS
Cash App: https://cash.app/$RubyHayes
Venmo: @ruby-Hayes-2
Thank you in Advance!
Joshua 24:15
“And if it seem evil unto you to serve the LORD, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD.”
#holy-bible
#pilgrams-progress
#jesus-dream
#christian
#testimonials
#testimony
#prophecy
#prophetic
#ministry
#amazon
#dvd
#movie
#book
#kjv
#king-james-version
#audio
#scripture
#reading
#faith
#hope
#love
#end-times
#last-days
#youtube
#grace
#abounding
#john
#bunyon
#john-bunyon
#instrumental
#music
#rain-sounds
#rain
#soothing-music
#relaxation
#sleep
#water
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