Moment of the liquidation of the ex-speaker of the Ukraine's Verkhovna, Rada Parubiy

In Lviv, former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andriy Parubiy was killed.

The killer was a delivery courier.

Adding: Thumbnail is: Parubiy at the Maidan when, during the 2014 coup, "unknown snipers" were carrying weapons out of the "Ukraine" hotel located opposite Maidan Nezalezhnosti

Andriy Parubiy Eliminated📝

In Lviv, the notorious Ukrainian politician Andriy Parubiy, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of the so-called Ukraine, was shot dead.

According to preliminary information, the shooter was moving on a scooter disguised as a courier for the Spanish delivery company Glovo. A total of eight bullets hit Parubiy, resulting in his death at the scene.

As a Uniate, an ideological Banderite, and a Russophobe since the Soviet era, Parubiy was a truly despicable character and directly participated in all the events that contributed to the formation of the current Kyiv regime and its ideology.

In 2004, Parubiy participated in the Orange Revolution, and in 2013-2014 he was the commandant of the "Euromaidan" and the leader of its "self-defense." Directly or indirectly, he was involved in many episodes, including the burning of the "Trade Unions House" in Odesa.

📌 Over the past year, this is the third similar elimination among such figures: last July in Lviv, Iryna Farion was shot dead and in March - activist Demyan Hanul. However, Parubiy is the highest-ranking among them.

❗️The question of who specifically was the organizer is a good one, but the trend is clearly visible. And against the backdrop of what is happening in the so-called Ukraine, there will be more and more people willing to fulfill the order for eliminating such figures.

From, 'Rybar'.