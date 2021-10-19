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10 19 21 These people are SICK and BRAG about it They want to CONTROL US ALL Pray
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60 views • October 19, 2021
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Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
Dr. Carrie Madej talks about detox from vax
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/2087
Walkouts in CA
https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/10698
Netherlands
https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/10685
Southwest Airlines protest
https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/10683
Bolzano italy
https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/10670
Italy Qanons
https://t.me/ItalyQanons
Treasury Sec says get vax or prices go up
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5227
Roach Quarantine
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5230
Colin Powell
https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/7219
Leaked emails with Powell
https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/7222
Patent for tracking your vax
https://t.me/ConnectingDotsChannel/14743
Jonathan Isaac
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/46530
Yuval Noah Harari At The World Economic Forum In Davos 2020:
https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/10735
Former UN Employee talks about next phase of agenda
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/2075
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
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Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
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https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
———————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*We Can Act Liberty Conference
https://www.wecanact.net/
Use PROMO CODE: ANDWEKNOW for $50 off
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Green Fields
Song by ANBR
https://artlist.io/song/9471/green-fields
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
Dr. Carrie Madej talks about detox from vax
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/2087
Walkouts in CA
https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/10698
Netherlands
https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/10685
Southwest Airlines protest
https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/10683
Bolzano italy
https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/10670
Italy Qanons
https://t.me/ItalyQanons
Treasury Sec says get vax or prices go up
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5227
Roach Quarantine
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5230
Colin Powell
https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/7219
Leaked emails with Powell
https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/7222
Patent for tracking your vax
https://t.me/ConnectingDotsChannel/14743
Jonathan Isaac
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/46530
Yuval Noah Harari At The World Economic Forum In Davos 2020:
https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/10735
Former UN Employee talks about next phase of agenda
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/2075
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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