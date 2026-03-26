The backyard superfood: Organic Dandelion Leaf and Root Liquid Extract emerges as a health and preparedness powerhouse

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Groovy Bee Organic Dandelion Leaf and Root Liquid Extract delivers a high concentration of highly bioavailable nutrients that are easy to digest and support good overall health. For maximum potency and optimal nutrient preservation, this premium dandelion extract is carefully extracted using organic cane sugar alcohol, distilled water and organic vegetable glycerin. Shop at HealthRangerStore.com
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