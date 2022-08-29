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Dr Jennifer Daniels - Living High On the Hog; Vaccine Shedding, Racism & Questions Answered on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (04.26.21)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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258 views • August 29, 2022

Patrick and Dr. Jennifer Daniels, M.D., discuss castor oil. She uses it on her face instead of soap.

They talk about pig feet, pig tails, pig ears, pig hearts, pig livers, pig brains, ham hocks, and living high on the hog. The belly of the hog is low on the hog.

Is vaccine shedding an actual threat? What parts of the body are supposed to shed the vaccine? Does vaccination spread a virus even faster? Can a virus spread at all? What are low cycle and high cycle virus tests? Is either test really measuring viruses, and, if not, what is being measured? Can vaccines disrupt menstrual cycles?

Patrick and Dr. Daniels discuss the nuances of racism. Is discrimination a “bad” thing? How does government intervention support racism and helplessness? How does the government get people to feel insecure about their ability to cope?

Can you get too much sunlight? Does drinking water prevent dehydration and sunstroke?

A listener asks how much castor oil does Dr. Daniels put on her face.

Mia phones in from New York to ask about vaccine shedding and heavier menstrual bleeding. She also asks about people losing their senses of smell and taste. Can these senses be restored? Dr. Daniels is from New York. “It’s not a good place to live,” according to her. While practicing medicine there, she noticed that many of her patients were moving out of state. She elaborates on an outbreak of cryptococcal pneumonia in New York. Was it really contagious or was it something in the water? Is there such a thing as a common-source outbreak?

Does seasonal sickness prove seasonal contagion?

A listener asks about ritalin. Can it be detoxed? Does ritalin cause brain damage? Can brain damage be detoxified? Is a long-term side effect of ritalin Parkinson’s?

A listener asks about the lack of hair on her daughter and her daughter’s baby. She also asks about breastfeeding.

A listener asks about Meibomian gland dysfunction. Dr. Daniels gives a remedy.

A listener asks about the corruption between Monsanto and the FDA.

Can a woman get pregnant while breast-feeding? How does breast-feeding affect ovulation?

Dr. Daniels takes a half-teaspoon of turpentine five times a week In 1910 turpentine was the cure-all for all disease until it was banished for pharmaceuticals.

A listener asks about bowel movements and mucus. What is the source of the mucus?

A listener asks about Blood Types. Are they related to health?

A listener asks about Maduromycosis, a fungal infection of the brain.

Jeremy asks about bowel movements and coffee. Can coffee cause heart palpitations in some people?

What is the cause of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis)?

A listener wants to know why Dr. Daniels recommends eating rice with liver and onions.

“My health is so robust that I eat pretty much anything and everything,” says Dr. Daniels. What part did bitters and gymnastics play in her robust health?

A listener asks about doing Yoga ans splits after having double hip surgery.

A listener asks about using Borax in the bathwater.

Dr. Daniels explains how she cooks collard greens, chard, and kale.



FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports - https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387 

TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE - https://totalhealthaccelerator.thinkific.com/?ref=9f9e76 


If you wish to LEAVE A TIP - https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted

https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/dr-jennifer-daniels-living-high-on-the-hog-vaccine-shedding-racism-your-health-questions-answered-more-april-26-2021/

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels  


https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/dr-jennifer-daniels-living-high-on-the-hog-vaccine-shedding-racism-your-health-questions-answered-more-april-26-2021/ 

Keywords
racismdiscriminationvaccinationalsbreast feedingritalinpneumoniabrain infectionparkinsonsdr jennifer danielscovidblood typesvaccine sheddingcovid vaccineturpentinemenstrual cyclesr factorcommon source outbreakheavy menstrual bleedinghigh on the hogsunstrokesun burnposioningmeibomian glandmaduromycosis
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