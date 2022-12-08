Spank Me Tender - "I'm Gonna Live Till I Die" - [LIVE] Music Video

Blues cover of Sammy Davis Jr. from Spank Me TenderDownload the song here: https://spankmetender.bandcamp.com/track/im-gonna-live-till-i-die-live
Look for Spank Me Tender on any online music store or streaming service!!!
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1ljx9E7TwFBwqVifwYDdRb
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/spank-me-tender/81634487
Troy Reif - singer/guitar/organ
