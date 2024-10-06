22 NURSES, 50 INFANTS “DIED SUDDENLY” In The US This Past Week - Sept. 26, 2024 MURDER BY GOVERMENT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
MURDER BY GOV: MURDERED BY THE GOVERNMENT AND MEDICAL AUTHORITIES!!!
22 nurses, 50 infants “died suddenly” in the US this past week - Sept. 27, 2024 Mark Crispin Miller
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller
Sep 26, 2024
https://coercioncode.com/2024/09/28/22-nurses-50-infants-died-suddenly-in-the-us-this-past-week/
https://markcrispinmiller.substack.com/p/22-nurses-50-infants-died-suddenly-september-16-23-2024
SOURCE VIDEO: https://old.bitchute.com/video/BqdHgbEoUqgT/
Mirrored - Wade-X
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/