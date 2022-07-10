ALEX JONES [FULL] Sunday 7/10/22 • The Global Collapse Alex Jones Predicted Is Now Here

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THE GLOBAL COLLAPSE ALEX JONES PREDICTED IS NOW HERE — RIOTS ENGULF MORE THAN 100 NATIONS, LEARN WHAT’S COMING NEXT!Global revolution begins in the developing world over soaring fuel prices, food shortages, and the Great Reset takeover -- tune in to learn how to resist the coming collapse!
Globalists knew that 2.5 years of global lockdowns had 100% chance of triggering destruction of supply chain and escalating Road Warrior scenario ending in mass death, war, and potential end of life on earth as we know it!
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