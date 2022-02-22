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And We Know 2.21.22 An ENTIRE Generation of CHILDREN traumatized! How CAN EVIL PPL get by with THIS PRAY!
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54 views • February 22, 2022
LT of And We Know.
Up early, on a plane, long drive, got a room and had some time to whip this together before working … retreat in Ottawa possibly, some claiming it was bait to get the emergency act declared and bring the new World order ammo for their. Next move. reminders from their plans and updates on the Durham investigation
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvh5pz-2.21.22-an-entire-generation-of-children-traumatized-how-can-evil-ppl-get-b.html
Up early, on a plane, long drive, got a room and had some time to whip this together before working … retreat in Ottawa possibly, some claiming it was bait to get the emergency act declared and bring the new World order ammo for their. Next move. reminders from their plans and updates on the Durham investigation
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvh5pz-2.21.22-an-entire-generation-of-children-traumatized-how-can-evil-ppl-get-b.html
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