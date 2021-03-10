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EP 2359-9AM FBI ARRESTS OATHKEEPER LEADER WHO WAS SEEN WITH ROGER
The Pete Santilli Show
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180 views • March 10, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2359 - 9AM EASTERN
TUESDAY - MARCH 09, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM  https://vimeo.com/event/706533  6PM  https://vimeo.com/event/706574 

 
STONE ON JAN 6TH   
Roberto Minuta of Newburgh, N.Y., had become a subject of many viral tweets from the left, simply because he was seen with Stone on the day of the Capitol protest.  Minuta was arrested on Saturday, according to a report from ABC News.  In their effort to hold Minuta without bail until trial, they cited him opening his tattoo parlor in defiance of the lockdown, saying that “there’s evidence this man does not respect the law.”  Minuta’s attorney’s argued that he would not abandon his children or community.  Magistrate Judge Andrew Krause released Minuta on bail saying “Mr. Minuta was not engaged in any acts of violence on Jan. 6. I think it is an over  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17134 

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