The 2 Tools The Fed Is Using To Steal Your Wealth

From Mark Moss



"End The Fed", "End The Central Bank!, that was the message that began with Dr. Ron Paul. Congressman Doctor Ron Paul that is. He started an entire generation, an entire movement, that spawned me and many others like myself that continued to push this message.



But, why? Why should we end the Fed?

- What are the problems that they've caused?

- What are the problems that's happened with society

- What're the tools that they're using to cause these problems



More importantly, what can we do about this? How can we fix things, and ultimately I say, "don't end the fed", I have a better solution!



I'm going to break all of these things down for you, so it's easier for you to understand the problem, which will bring light to the solution.



Timecodes

0:00 Video Overview

0:38 Intro

0:48 Henry Ford Warned Us 100 Years Ago

1:13 Ron Paul Diagnosed the Problem

2:56 The Founding Father's Warned Us

4:11 Central Banking History (Important Piece)

5:47 Booms and Busts

6:31 Inflation Simplified

12:08 Fed's Second Tool: Interest Rates

15:02 The Problems Fed Tools' Cause

20:16 This Is a 2 Part Series

21:47 Share Your Feedback

22:05 Outro