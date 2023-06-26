Sex in Heaven, angels, devas, channeling, ghost stories, death and rebirth

This is a 2012 video I filmed at the John Braithwaite Community Centre in North Vancouver, BC, where I taught Theravada Buddhism and meditation courses. I talk about ghost stories, Buddhist cosmology, children who remember previous lives, the jealous gods, Sakka, Sri Arubindo on channeling and my experiences, how elite people are into the higher realms, comparative religion on rebirth and my stories from when I was a monk in 1996.
At 34:40 I talk about sex in heaven! It's true, from a Buddhist view. There is exquisite great sex in heaven! This video had over 100,000 hits on YouTube before my channel was taken down. Ha, ha! I wonder why?
Then, I talk about why some Buddhists are wary of nirvana because they don't know what it is. They trust heaven so they want that.
Fear and shame are good for keeping us out of trouble.
