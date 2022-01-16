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Hey! Jesus Forgot To Mention Gay Sex.
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40 views • January 16, 2022
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“It was the same in the days of Lot. People were eating and drinking, buying and selling, planting and building. But the day Lot left Sodom, fire and sulfur rained down from heaven and destroyed them all. - Luke 17:28-29
“It was the same in the days of Lot. People were eating and drinking, buying and selling, planting and building. But the day Lot left Sodom, fire and sulfur rained down from heaven and destroyed them all. - Luke 17:28-29
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