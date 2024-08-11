144th out of 150. I Identify as the Winner

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Olympics has become a joke. Who thought that golf, or badminton, or break Dancing were Olympic sports. And let's not forget the insult to Christianity with the mocking of the Last Supper. It is time to boycott anything termed "olympic." But I have run five marathons, and it has given me an insight to the stupidity of allowing men to identify as women in sporting venues.