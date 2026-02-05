BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Every guest at Epstein’s ‘Pedo Island’ was spied on - even after they left - Wired, 2024
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
87 views • 1 day ago

Every guest on Epstein’s ‘Pedo Island’ was spied on - even after they left

Near Intelligence, a Pentagon-linked real location data broker, collected the digital footprints of over 200 cell phones belonging to anyone who visited Epstein’s ‘Pedo Island’ between 2016 and the sex trafficker’s final arrest in 2019, reveals Wired.

The data, retrieved online, was so precise, one could map the paths of these visitors to within centimeters, including “the paths they took to get to the island.”

The tracking also shows “where visitors to Epstein Island spent most of their time.”

This pinpoint surveillance continued long after Epstein’s visitors left Little Saint James.

The info zeroes in on 166 locations throughout the US, and 80 cities across 26 states, with Florida, Massachusetts, Texas, Michigan, and New York topping the list.

“There are data points on the sidewalk across the street from Trump Tower in New York City.”

Adding:  Article from Wired, March 2024:

https://www.wired.com/story/jeffrey-epstein-island-visitors-data-broker-leak/

https://www.wired.com/video/watch/we-tracked-every-visitor-to-epstein-island



