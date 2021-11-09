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"A Broken Rule Of Law" - U.S. Constitution CANCELLED, Kamala Harris, Executive Orders
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379 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Continuing confirmation that Kamala Harris will hold office without election. The Constitution of the U.S.A. will suffer a graphic face lift as executive orders break it down to a helpless state. Civil liberties will be affected as the new administration changes the times and laws. In all this seek the face of God and prepare for the changes ahead.
Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/18/a-broken-rule-of-law-november-18-2020/
Related Prophetic words:
THE BRICK BREAKER GAME: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/16/the-brick-breaker-game-november-4-2020/
REVELATION 13: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/08/06/revelation-13-august-5-2020/
HOME INVASIONS IMMINENT: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/08/19/home-invasions-imminent-august-17-2020/
EMERGENCY POWERS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/03/17/emergency-powers-february-9-2020/
Check the channel listing for related videos.
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
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https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Continuing confirmation that Kamala Harris will hold office without election. The Constitution of the U.S.A. will suffer a graphic face lift as executive orders break it down to a helpless state. Civil liberties will be affected as the new administration changes the times and laws. In all this seek the face of God and prepare for the changes ahead.
Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/18/a-broken-rule-of-law-november-18-2020/
Related Prophetic words:
THE BRICK BREAKER GAME: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/16/the-brick-breaker-game-november-4-2020/
REVELATION 13: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/08/06/revelation-13-august-5-2020/
HOME INVASIONS IMMINENT: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/08/19/home-invasions-imminent-august-17-2020/
EMERGENCY POWERS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/03/17/emergency-powers-february-9-2020/
Check the channel listing for related videos.
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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