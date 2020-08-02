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Ezekiel's Wheel- part 3
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19 views • August 02, 2020
Recapping parts 1 & 2 then continuing with Ezekiel's Wheel vision and the faces associated with the stars and the story they tell via the prophets. Isaiah, Zechariah & Ezekiel telling Enoch's star story.
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