Decentralize.TV - Episode 2 - July 5, 2023 - US Senate candidate Jonathan Emord will "vigorously defend" your right to CRYPTO self-custody
Published Thursday

Episode 2 of Decentralized.TV brings you a breaking interview with attorney Jonathan Emord, running for the U.S. Senate for the state of Virginia. He affirms accepting campaign donations in crypto (see his website EmordForVA.com) and will vigorously defend your right to practice self-custody of your cryptocurrency.

