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TALE OF TWO (TWIN) CITIES | Re[V]olution, FOX Faction MIND CONTROL and "I Can't Breathe" [OZ] MAGIC
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7 views • January 25, 2021
◄Originally posted on 6/1/2020 to YouTube►
#2020YearZero #VCipher #OzMagic
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Part 2 can be found on Patreon at: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Primer Playlists:
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
8 Veils of SLAVery: https://www.slideshare.net/ZurichFiles/slavery-and-the-8-veils
ZERO HEDGE Articles: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/6-killed-thousands-arrested-26-states-called-national-guard-quell-3rd-night-chaos | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/trump-designates-antifa-terrorist-organization | https://www.zerohedge.com/political/its-setup-mysteriously-staged-bricks-appear-throughout-major-protest-cities | https://www.zerohedge.com/political/ahead-3rd-night-riots-looting-violent-protests-begin-phildadelphia
Jamie FOX Press Conference Article: http://www.justjared.com/2020/05/29/jamie-foxx-joins-the-protests-in-minneapolis-demands-justice-for-george-floyd/
"I Can't Breathe" Article: https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/i-cant-breathe-george-floyds-last-words-bring-back-bitter-memories-of-eric-gardners-police-killing-2641239.html
Minnesota AG Antifa Article: https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/minnesotas-ag-once-showed-support-for-antifa-officials-say-that-antifa-may-be-part-of-the-riots/
Glass Steagall Act: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/03/071603.asp
Wiki Pages Used: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steagles | https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Super_Bowl_LII | https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fasces | https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Giordano_Bruno | https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christopher_Nolan_filmography
Mercury Retrograde Calendar: https://www.astrologyhoroscopereadings.com/2020-mercury-retrograde-calendar.html
Joni Patry June 2020 Astrology: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rb6PEQuUKBg
Books Referenced: https://www.amazon.com/Giordano-Bruno-Principle-Cambridge-Philosophy/dp/0521596580 | https://www.amazon.com/Financial-Vipers-Venice-Alchemical-Renaissance/dp/1936239736/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=financial+vipers+of+venice&qid=1591031933&s=books&sr=1-1 | https://www.amazon.com/Tale-Two-Cities-Charles-Dickens/dp/1512314935/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?crid=28L8KUDY6T9N9&;dchild=1&keywords=tale+of+two+cities&qid=1591031957&s=books&sprefix=tale+of+two+cities%2Cstripbooks%2C208&sr=1-1-spons&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUExME45VVZJWUtQN01RJmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwNzk0MzMxMjNQN1JZSFZFWldYNCZlbmNyeXB0ZWRBZElkPUEwMjc5NzA3MklNQllVVjhNV1ZITSZ3aWRnZXROYW1lPXNwX2F0ZiZhY3Rpb249Y2xpY2tSZWRpcmVjdCZkb05vdExvZ0NsaWNrPXRydWU= | https://www.amazon.com/Art-Memory-Frances-Yates-ebook/dp/B005TKD6UC/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=art+of+memory&qid=1591031977&s=books&sr=1-1
#2020YearZero #VCipher #OzMagic
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Part 2 can be found on Patreon at: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Primer Playlists:
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
8 Veils of SLAVery: https://www.slideshare.net/ZurichFiles/slavery-and-the-8-veils
ZERO HEDGE Articles: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/6-killed-thousands-arrested-26-states-called-national-guard-quell-3rd-night-chaos | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/trump-designates-antifa-terrorist-organization | https://www.zerohedge.com/political/its-setup-mysteriously-staged-bricks-appear-throughout-major-protest-cities | https://www.zerohedge.com/political/ahead-3rd-night-riots-looting-violent-protests-begin-phildadelphia
Jamie FOX Press Conference Article: http://www.justjared.com/2020/05/29/jamie-foxx-joins-the-protests-in-minneapolis-demands-justice-for-george-floyd/
"I Can't Breathe" Article: https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/i-cant-breathe-george-floyds-last-words-bring-back-bitter-memories-of-eric-gardners-police-killing-2641239.html
Minnesota AG Antifa Article: https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/minnesotas-ag-once-showed-support-for-antifa-officials-say-that-antifa-may-be-part-of-the-riots/
Glass Steagall Act: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/03/071603.asp
Wiki Pages Used: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steagles | https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Super_Bowl_LII | https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fasces | https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Giordano_Bruno | https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christopher_Nolan_filmography
Mercury Retrograde Calendar: https://www.astrologyhoroscopereadings.com/2020-mercury-retrograde-calendar.html
Joni Patry June 2020 Astrology: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rb6PEQuUKBg
Books Referenced: https://www.amazon.com/Giordano-Bruno-Principle-Cambridge-Philosophy/dp/0521596580 | https://www.amazon.com/Financial-Vipers-Venice-Alchemical-Renaissance/dp/1936239736/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=financial+vipers+of+venice&qid=1591031933&s=books&sr=1-1 | https://www.amazon.com/Tale-Two-Cities-Charles-Dickens/dp/1512314935/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?crid=28L8KUDY6T9N9&;dchild=1&keywords=tale+of+two+cities&qid=1591031957&s=books&sprefix=tale+of+two+cities%2Cstripbooks%2C208&sr=1-1-spons&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUExME45VVZJWUtQN01RJmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwNzk0MzMxMjNQN1JZSFZFWldYNCZlbmNyeXB0ZWRBZElkPUEwMjc5NzA3MklNQllVVjhNV1ZITSZ3aWRnZXROYW1lPXNwX2F0ZiZhY3Rpb249Y2xpY2tSZWRpcmVjdCZkb05vdExvZ0NsaWNrPXRydWU= | https://www.amazon.com/Art-Memory-Frances-Yates-ebook/dp/B005TKD6UC/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=art+of+memory&qid=1591031977&s=books&sr=1-1
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