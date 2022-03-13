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Russia vs Ukraine, King Of The North vs King Of The South - It's BIBLICAL - 7772666
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86 views • March 13, 2022
If you already know that the Russia/Ukraine fiasco is all a planned False Flag NWO Psyop, then you'll really appreciate how the content of this video connects the dots in a way that most won't see coming.
Yet there it is...
They discuss the situation in Ukraine and Russia. Many have taken sides and the media is putting out conflicting stories. Propaganda is the name of the game and it will continue to be. So how do we put all this into perspective and get our minds around it to try and see where everything is heading?
IMPORTANT Notes to know before watching:
In this video, he mentions the "King Of The North" and "King Of The South" - biblical "TYPE" terminology:
King Of The North refers to the self proclaimed "moral" religious political world power system.
Past biblical example: Babylon
Current example fitting biblical prophesy: the Vatican
and
King Of The South refers to the secular non religious political world power system.
Past biblical example: Egypt
Current example fitting biblical prophesy: Russia
(But don't be fooled, Russia, the USA, Ukraine, China, Canada, Britain, the EU and the rest of the puppet world leader governments are all working together with the Vatican wizard at the head, to coerce the world into the NWO "plan"(a.k.a. The biblical "Image to the Beast" one world government system))
Also, please don't let the term "False Flag" fool you, it doesn't mean that some real things aren't possibly happening, because it's likely that some are - people may die in a false flag event, and sometimes they only make it look like people died.
Pearl Harbor and 9/11 were both False Flag Events.
7772666, russia ukraine, prophesy, Propaganda, Book of Daniel 11
Yet there it is...
They discuss the situation in Ukraine and Russia. Many have taken sides and the media is putting out conflicting stories. Propaganda is the name of the game and it will continue to be. So how do we put all this into perspective and get our minds around it to try and see where everything is heading?
IMPORTANT Notes to know before watching:
In this video, he mentions the "King Of The North" and "King Of The South" - biblical "TYPE" terminology:
King Of The North refers to the self proclaimed "moral" religious political world power system.
Past biblical example: Babylon
Current example fitting biblical prophesy: the Vatican
and
King Of The South refers to the secular non religious political world power system.
Past biblical example: Egypt
Current example fitting biblical prophesy: Russia
(But don't be fooled, Russia, the USA, Ukraine, China, Canada, Britain, the EU and the rest of the puppet world leader governments are all working together with the Vatican wizard at the head, to coerce the world into the NWO "plan"(a.k.a. The biblical "Image to the Beast" one world government system))
Also, please don't let the term "False Flag" fool you, it doesn't mean that some real things aren't possibly happening, because it's likely that some are - people may die in a false flag event, and sometimes they only make it look like people died.
Pearl Harbor and 9/11 were both False Flag Events.
7772666, russia ukraine, prophesy, Propaganda, Book of Daniel 11
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