BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russia vs Ukraine, King Of The North vs King Of The South - It's BIBLICAL - 7772666
AgentOfChange
AgentOfChange
253 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
86 views • March 13, 2022
If you already know that the Russia/Ukraine fiasco is all a planned False Flag NWO Psyop, then you'll really appreciate how the content of this video connects the dots in a way that most won't see coming.
Yet there it is...

They discuss the situation in Ukraine and Russia. Many have taken sides and the media is putting out conflicting stories. Propaganda is the name of the game and it will continue to be. So how do we put all this into perspective and get our minds around it to try and see where everything is heading?

IMPORTANT Notes to know before watching:
In this video, he mentions the "King Of The North" and "King Of The South" - biblical "TYPE" terminology:

King Of The North refers to the self proclaimed "moral" religious political world power system.
Past biblical example: Babylon
Current example fitting biblical prophesy: the Vatican
and
King Of The South refers to the secular non religious political world power system.
Past biblical example: Egypt
Current example fitting biblical prophesy: Russia

(But don't be fooled, Russia, the USA, Ukraine, China, Canada, Britain, the EU and the rest of the puppet world leader governments are all working together with the Vatican wizard at the head, to coerce the world into the NWO "plan"(a.k.a. The biblical "Image to the Beast" one world government system))

Also, please don't let the term "False Flag" fool you, it doesn't mean that some real things aren't possibly happening, because it's likely that some are - people may die in a false flag event, and sometimes they only make it look like people died.
Pearl Harbor and 9/11 were both False Flag Events.

7772666, russia ukraine, prophesy, Propaganda, Book of Daniel 11
Keywords
propagandaprophesybook of daniel 11russia ukraine7772666
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Belle Carter
The Refinery Kill Shot: How the Global Energy Choke Point Is Being Dismantled to Collapse Civilization

The Refinery Kill Shot: How the Global Energy Choke Point Is Being Dismantled to Collapse Civilization

Mike Adams
Bill Gates Calls for International AI Regulation, Cites &#8220;Alien Intelligence&#8221; Risk

Bill Gates Calls for International AI Regulation, Cites “Alien Intelligence” Risk

Chase Codewell
CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

Sterling Ashworth
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: The three-year rule for designing a farm

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: The three-year rule for designing a farm

Belle Carter
Bipartisan House Bill Would Ban Social Media Accounts for Users Under 16

Bipartisan House Bill Would Ban Social Media Accounts for Users Under 16

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy