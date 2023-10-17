Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rep. Jeff Van Drew Shares the Latest on the Speaker Fight; Why He's Backing Jim Jordan
channel image
GalacticStorm
2152 Subscribers
Shop now
18 views
Published 14 hours ago

The Charlie Kirk Show | Rep. Jeff Van Drew Shares the Latest on the Speaker Fight and Explains Why He's Backing Jim Jordan

For more exclusive interviews, insight, and analysis like this, SUBSCRIBE to The Charlie Kirk Show TODAY: https://apple.co/2VCxGsh

And for EVEN MORE—tune in to The Charlie Kirk Show LIVE on Salem Radio Network affiliates across the country, 5 days a week from 12—3 PM ET

To listen live, turn on post notifications on YouTube, check your local affiliates, or head to https://charliekirk.com


Keywords
jim jordanbiden regimecharlie kirk showspeaker mccarthy oustedbid for speakerrep jeff van drew

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket