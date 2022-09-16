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AFRICA: PRESIDENTIAL ASSASSINATION IN RWANDA
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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#AFRICA #POLITICS #AMERICA

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: The 'SONS OF AFRICA' [leaders/ presidents/ people of influence] should take note of their enemies across waters. God says Africa's men in high places will 'sleep', in this case president Paul Kagame of Rwanda will be killed by an American-led intrigue to get rid of him because he is 'problematic'. Pres. Kagame is the kind of leader who does not easily agree to Western social or political ideals, he tightly monitors foreign access to Rwanda's precious resources and they are tired of it so they [USA] will remove him. Other presidents have been killed in this way before, it is part of Washington's policy with those who "won't play ball." "Africa you have forgotten me and gone back to the ways of your fathers, worshipping idols, therefore your sons will sleep and you are at risk of falling back into the hands of your colonizers. Repent or they will overtake you a second time and put you back in chains." This is the word of the Lord.


Read this prophecy on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/20/rwanda-assasination-july-20-2022/


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The 'SONS OF AFRICA' [leaders/ presidents/ people of influence] should take note of their enemies across waters. God says Africa's men in high places will 'sleep', in this case president Paul Kagame of Rwanda will be killed by an American-led intrigue to get rid of him because he is 'problematic'. Pres. Kagame is the kind of leader who does not easily agree to Western social or political ideals, he tightly monitors foreign access to Rwanda's precious resources and they are tired of it so they [USA] will remove him. God says other presidents have been killed in this way before in other African and South American countries, it is part of Washington's policy to send Special Forces to deal with those who "won't play ball." "Africa you have forgotten me and gone back to the ways of your fathers, worshipping idols, therefore your sons will sleep and you are at risk of falling back into the hands of your colonizers. Repent or they will overtake you a second time and put you back in chains." This is the word of the Lord. Read this prophecy on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/20/rwanda-assasination-july-20-2022/


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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