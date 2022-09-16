AFRICA: PRESIDENTIAL ASSASSINATION IN RWANDA

#AFRICA #POLITICS #AMERICA(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]





Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: The 'SONS OF AFRICA' [leaders/ presidents/ people of influence] should take note of their enemies across waters. God says Africa's men in high places will 'sleep', in this case president Paul Kagame of Rwanda will be killed by an American-led intrigue to get rid of him because he is 'problematic'. Pres. Kagame is the kind of leader who does not easily agree to Western social or political ideals, he tightly monitors foreign access to Rwanda's precious resources and they are tired of it so they [USA] will remove him. Other presidents have been killed in this way before, it is part of Washington's policy with those who "won't play ball." "Africa you have forgotten me and gone back to the ways of your fathers, worshipping idols, therefore your sons will sleep and you are at risk of falling back into the hands of your colonizers. Repent or they will overtake you a second time and put you back in chains." This is the word of the Lord.





Read this prophecy on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/20/rwanda-assasination-july-20-2022/





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected] If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected] Please do not use Cashapp. Thank you.





Follow this channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:





YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw





YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice





BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice

OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog





palace intrigue president murder assassin assassination Africa coup military elite special forces paratroopers marines navy seals green berets US army delta army rangers marine ranger regiment night stalkers psychological warfare capture rendition special ops night operations stealth secret Secretary of State government warnings political politicians politics Washington DC Department of State Madeleine Albright Condoleezza Rice Hillary Clinton power secret meetings off the books secrecy





----------------------------------------------------------------

The 'SONS OF AFRICA' [leaders/ presidents/ people of influence] should take note of their enemies across waters. God says Africa's men in high places will 'sleep', in this case president Paul Kagame of Rwanda will be killed by an American-led intrigue to get rid of him because he is 'problematic'. Pres. Kagame is the kind of leader who does not easily agree to Western social or political ideals, he tightly monitors foreign access to Rwanda's precious resources and they are tired of it so they [USA] will remove him. God says other presidents have been killed in this way before in other African and South American countries, it is part of Washington's policy to send Special Forces to deal with those who "won't play ball." "Africa you have forgotten me and gone back to the ways of your fathers, worshipping idols, therefore your sons will sleep and you are at risk of falling back into the hands of your colonizers. Repent or they will overtake you a second time and put you back in chains." This is the word of the Lord. Read this prophecy on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/20/rwanda-assasination-july-20-2022/



