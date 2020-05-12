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Del BigTree Exposes Dr Neil Ferguson, London Epidemiologist, Who is Soley Responsible For the Lockdown, Resigns Amid False Codeing and Data
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34 views • May 12, 2020
The Code to which Dr Ferguson made his COVID death projections was proven wrong and false. This is the reason for the global and economic lockdown. Every leader listened to him and took action. It took him 6 weeks to hand the code over for scrutiny which was found erroneous. He resigned the same day the code was released.
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