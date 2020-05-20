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La cour de justice de la République et la loi Avia
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8 views • May 20, 2020
Import YT 17 mai 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRW-rrOcTAg&feature=youtu.be
Chaîne YT Pierre Blanchette : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLrnx584RX_gUDuepZpZfpQ
Un système pour nous défendre ainsi qu'une loi pour notre bien ?
Vidéo originale intégrale : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wB51PCKQb0
Chaîne YT Pierre Blanchette : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLrnx584RX_gUDuepZpZfpQ
Un système pour nous défendre ainsi qu'une loi pour notre bien ?
Vidéo originale intégrale : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wB51PCKQb0
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