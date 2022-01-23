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Exposing mass genocide with Dr. Zelenko
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16 views • January 23, 2022
Flyover Conservatives, January 20, 2022

Dr Zelenko was the first to sound the alarm and provide a solution when the world began to unravel in early 2020. He has not only helped President Trump and many others throughout the pandemic, but he is also still pushing back the against the lies and deception that made the COVID crisis possible! Listen as he gives the most concise and clear breakdown of each step that made this crime possible.

For Discounts on Z Stack by Dr Zelenko: www.flyoverhealth.com

Watch more from Dr. Zelenko: He Saved Trump… YOU’RE Next! https://rumble.com/vq13k2-dr.-zelenko-he-saved-trump-youre-next.html

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