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Man Jumps into Alligator Tank to Save Zoo Worker, and Wins the Fight
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118 views • August 29, 2021
A man took his son and a few of the boy's friends to an entertainment zoo. While a staff member was feeding a very large Alligator, unexpectedly, the beast lunged forward, caught her hand in its jaws, pulled her into the tank, and did a "death roll" which means he flipped her under the water. Many people would just watch and take videos of the action. But not this man. Such bravery is glorious to behold. 2021 Aug 16 – Source: Inside Edition - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fu61ZNLRCIo/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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