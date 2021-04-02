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FULL SHOW: Biden Administration Using Federal Government to Run Massive Human Trafficking Operation
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90 views • April 02, 2021
Owen Shroyer returns to the studio from the U.S. Mexico border and explains all the findings and revelations he discovered while in McAllen. Drew Hernandez also joins him in the studio to discuss what he has been covering at the Southern Border. The biggest human trafficking operation in U.S. history is being facilitated and promoted by the Biden White House. The dastardly details of this are beginning to emerge and take shape. Owen also discusses the promotion of forced vaccines being driven by mainstream media and leftist progressives.
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