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[Mar 29, 2016] The AE Map, Ships Over the Horizon and a (possible) Fake Sun over Antarctica? (16.8K views on YouTube)
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47 views • October 25, 2020
Here is the expanded version (with visuals) of the short interview Patricia Steere and Mark Sargent did with me on 3/28/16. In it, we discussed my "equidistant" findings concerning the Gleason's Standard Map as well as my recent flight to Florida in which I did some tests with my Nikon Coolpix P900 camera watching ships going out to sea. In the last part of my video I talked about the findings of another YouTuber named Dill Martin, who along with YouTuber SS52 has found some interesting patents by NASA and others for the creation of an artificial sun. Below are the links to the various things I talked about, including the download link for my Adobe PhotoShop file of the Gleason's Standard Map, with the additional layers I created.
NOTE: To move the added grid lines, select the folder layer, then use the Free Transform tool, but be sure to more the center anchor point from the center of the transform box, to the upper right of the box (centered on the map) for best results when it spinning around the map.
/================================================================\
My Gleason's Standard (AE) Map PSD file:
http://www.testingtheglobe.com/media/GleasonsAEMap72dpi.psd
\================================================================/
"Artificial Fake Sun Patented By NASA" by Dill Martin:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ps1g6ueoquQ
"We May Have An Artificial Sun In Our Sky (Patents since 1961)" by SS52:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxZB4qRlXXQ
"Solar simulator" - US 3325238 A:
http://www.google.com/patents/US3325238
"Illumination system including a virtual light source" - US 3239660 A:
https://www.google.com/patents/US3239660
"Means for simulating certain environmental conditions of outer space" - US 3010220 A:
https://www.google.com/patents/US3010220
"Space chambers" - US 3064364 A:
https://www.google.com/patents/US3064364
"Space simulator" - US 3187583 A:
https://www.google.com/patents/US3187583
"Levitation" search:
https://www.google.ca/search?tbm=pts&;hl=en&q=levitation
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
NOTE: To move the added grid lines, select the folder layer, then use the Free Transform tool, but be sure to more the center anchor point from the center of the transform box, to the upper right of the box (centered on the map) for best results when it spinning around the map.
/================================================================\
My Gleason's Standard (AE) Map PSD file:
http://www.testingtheglobe.com/media/GleasonsAEMap72dpi.psd
\================================================================/
"Artificial Fake Sun Patented By NASA" by Dill Martin:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ps1g6ueoquQ
"We May Have An Artificial Sun In Our Sky (Patents since 1961)" by SS52:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxZB4qRlXXQ
"Solar simulator" - US 3325238 A:
http://www.google.com/patents/US3325238
"Illumination system including a virtual light source" - US 3239660 A:
https://www.google.com/patents/US3239660
"Means for simulating certain environmental conditions of outer space" - US 3010220 A:
https://www.google.com/patents/US3010220
"Space chambers" - US 3064364 A:
https://www.google.com/patents/US3064364
"Space simulator" - US 3187583 A:
https://www.google.com/patents/US3187583
"Levitation" search:
https://www.google.ca/search?tbm=pts&;hl=en&q=levitation
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
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