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Koch's Postulates: Germ School Dropout
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41 views • September 08, 2021
Sam Bailey, September 7, 2021

What was Koch actually up to in his lab when he formulated his famous postulates? What attempts have been made to keep germ theory alive in the modern era with techniques such as the PCR? Let's have a look into the fraudulent science that started with Koch and continues to the current day.

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Virus Mania Paperback:

Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1

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Virus Mania E-book:

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Virus Mania in New Zealand:

NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]

Virus Mania Audiobook:
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Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478

References:
1. Edwin Klebs’s Grundversuche: https://muse.jhu.edu/article/4763
2. Koch’s Postulates—Then and Now: http://www.antimicrobe.org/history/Microbe-Grimes-Kochs%20Postulates-2006.pdf
3. The etiology of tuberculosis - Robert Koch, 1882: https://edoc.rki.de/bitstream/handle/176904/5163/428-445.pdf?sequence=1&;isAllowed=y
4. Virus Mania - 3rd edition, 2021
5. Molecular Koch's postulates applied to microbial pathogenicity: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3055197/
6. Sequence-Based Identification of Microbial Pathogens: a Reconsideration of Koch’s Postulates: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC172879/pdf/090018.pdf
7. Stability issues of RT-PCR testing of SARS-CoV-2 for hospitalized patients clinically diagnosed with COVID-19: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jmv.25786
8. The pathogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 in hACE2https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2312-y#Sec2
9. A Novel Coronavirus from Patients with Pneumonia in China, 2019: https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMoa2001017
10. New Zealand: A One Horse Race in the Zero COVID Sweepstakes: https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/08/20/new-zealand-a-one-horse-race-in-the-zero-covid-sweepstakes/

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