© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Koch's Postulates: Germ School Dropout
Follow
1
Share
Report
41 views • September 08, 2021
Sam Bailey, September 7, 2021
What was Koch actually up to in his lab when he formulated his famous postulates? What attempts have been made to keep germ theory alive in the modern era with techniques such as the PCR? Let's have a look into the fraudulent science that started with Koch and continues to the current day.
Please support my channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave me a tip! ▶https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania Paperback:
Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
Virus Mania E-book:
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Virus Mania Audiobook:
Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478
References:
1. Edwin Klebs’s Grundversuche: https://muse.jhu.edu/article/4763
2. Koch’s Postulates—Then and Now: http://www.antimicrobe.org/history/Microbe-Grimes-Kochs%20Postulates-2006.pdf
3. The etiology of tuberculosis - Robert Koch, 1882: https://edoc.rki.de/bitstream/handle/176904/5163/428-445.pdf?sequence=1&;isAllowed=y
4. Virus Mania - 3rd edition, 2021
5. Molecular Koch's postulates applied to microbial pathogenicity: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3055197/
6. Sequence-Based Identification of Microbial Pathogens: a Reconsideration of Koch’s Postulates: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC172879/pdf/090018.pdf
7. Stability issues of RT-PCR testing of SARS-CoV-2 for hospitalized patients clinically diagnosed with COVID-19: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jmv.25786
8. The pathogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 in hACE2https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2312-y#Sec2
9. A Novel Coronavirus from Patients with Pneumonia in China, 2019: https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMoa2001017
10. New Zealand: A One Horse Race in the Zero COVID Sweepstakes: https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/08/20/new-zealand-a-one-horse-race-in-the-zero-covid-sweepstakes/
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶ https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶ https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
What was Koch actually up to in his lab when he formulated his famous postulates? What attempts have been made to keep germ theory alive in the modern era with techniques such as the PCR? Let's have a look into the fraudulent science that started with Koch and continues to the current day.
Please support my channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave me a tip! ▶https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania Paperback:
Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
Virus Mania E-book:
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Virus Mania Audiobook:
Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478
References:
1. Edwin Klebs’s Grundversuche: https://muse.jhu.edu/article/4763
2. Koch’s Postulates—Then and Now: http://www.antimicrobe.org/history/Microbe-Grimes-Kochs%20Postulates-2006.pdf
3. The etiology of tuberculosis - Robert Koch, 1882: https://edoc.rki.de/bitstream/handle/176904/5163/428-445.pdf?sequence=1&;isAllowed=y
4. Virus Mania - 3rd edition, 2021
5. Molecular Koch's postulates applied to microbial pathogenicity: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3055197/
6. Sequence-Based Identification of Microbial Pathogens: a Reconsideration of Koch’s Postulates: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC172879/pdf/090018.pdf
7. Stability issues of RT-PCR testing of SARS-CoV-2 for hospitalized patients clinically diagnosed with COVID-19: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jmv.25786
8. The pathogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 in hACE2https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2312-y#Sec2
9. A Novel Coronavirus from Patients with Pneumonia in China, 2019: https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMoa2001017
10. New Zealand: A One Horse Race in the Zero COVID Sweepstakes: https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/08/20/new-zealand-a-one-horse-race-in-the-zero-covid-sweepstakes/
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶ https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶ https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.