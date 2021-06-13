© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden talked a good game about Putin, but 'has done nothing': KT McFarland
Follow
0
Share
Report
110 views • June 13, 2021
Former Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland on what to expect from Biden's summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin, arguing Putin is testing President Biden.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.