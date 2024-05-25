Create New Account
Jews Defining into Law What Americans are Allowed to Say
Loves Greatness com
Published Yesterday

This is from CJBbooks on YouTube. He was interviewed by the Health Ranger for the first time the other day. He explained how Hitler was a Zionist agent to create modern day Israel. 

Kushner/Trump Admin was behind the 2024 Law 

A new 1940s song called, "Move, Please Get out of the Way"  created by AI was used. I found it on Ultra Poop Productions on Youtube

https://bit.ly/4cslkaT

trumpaimusicspeechjewkushneranti1940s

