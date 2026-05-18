BACK OFF! - Major Gen. Rezaei: Before the Sea of Oman becomes a graveyard for your warships, BACK OFF!

🔥🇺🇸 "My recommendation to the U.S. military is this: before the Sea of Oman becomes a graveyard for your warships, BACK OFF."



Major General Rezaei argues the ceasefire is one-sided. The US has twice tried to force open the Strait of Hormuz during it and was repelled by IRGC and Army forces, with one American warship reportedly damaged on its return through the Gulf.

Razael also said:

Major General Rezaei, responding to China's call for the Strait of Hormuz to remain open:



"America comes here, brings its warships — who is its enemy? At one time they said they came to confront the Soviet Union. The Soviet Union no longer exists."



He says he strait is open for trade and always has been. What's closed is foreign military campaigns. And Washington, he argues, has run out of enemies to justify its presence in the Gulf.

Also:

"I thought that since he's a businessman, in political dealmaking too, he would draw on his experience. In reality, he sold very expensive things to China — and got bottles full of air in return."



Major General Rezaei mocks Trump as a businessman who got fleeced in his own trade. Xi, he argues, gave Trump nothing of value: an agreement that Iran shouldn't have a bomb it was never building, and a deal on a strait that was never closed to commerce in the first place.

And:



Major General Rezaei:



"Trump has completely lost the legitimacy to fight Iran — inside America, inside the region, and in the whole world."



He believes that Trump's "ceasefire" announcement was a face-saving exit before Congress yanked his War Powers authority.



Adding:

BREAKING: Trump is expected to convene his top national security team in the Situation Room on Tuesday to discuss military options against Iran, according to Axios citing two U.S. officials.



Key developments:



🔸Trump warned Sunday: "The clock is ticking. They better get moving fast or they are not gonna have anything left."

🔸Iran's latest response to U.S. ceasefire terms was rejected

🔸Trump says he will hit Iran "much harder than before" if they don't make concessions

🔸Trump spoke Sunday with Netanyahu about Iran

🔸Oil jumped to $110.70/barrel (Brent) on escalation fears



Two military options are being discussed:



1. Resume "Project Freedom" (escorting ships through the Strait)

2. Resume bombing campaign and strike remaining identified targets



The ceasefire is on "life support." Tuesday's meeting will decide whether the U.S. escalates further.