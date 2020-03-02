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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1816 - Friday - February 28, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link - https://youtu.be/Y8Wo8o5oMiE
Economic Coup - All Indicators Show The Deep State Is Intentionally Crashing Markets #1816 - 9AM
President Trump needs to reinstate the uptick rule to stop the short seller attack on the market. The uptick rule worked great from 1938 to 2007. The current modified uptick rule in place since 2010 doesn’t work. Reinstate the uptick rule and stop the short seller attack.
The Uptick Rule in place from 1938 to 2007 prevented a short sale of a stock unless the previous trade caused an increase in price (an “uptick”). It was put in place by the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 in response to the stock market crash in the Great Depression to prevent future attacks on the market by short sellers.
The rule was eliminated by the SEC in 2007, and the market crash of 2008-09, which was in part a short seller attack, followed almost immediately. The resulting crash absolutely helped Democrats win in a landslide in 2008.
Economic Coup In Progress – All Indicators Show The Deep State Is Intentionally Crashing The Markets – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/25Ob30qltXV
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