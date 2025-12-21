More than 70% of the Epstein Files are redacted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Justice Department says it applied the same redaction standards to every individual mentioned in the Epstein documents—whether they were public officials, well‑known figures, or victims.
According to the department, any names, personal details, or information that could reveal someone’s identity or put them at risk were removed uniformly, without regard to a person’s influence or position.
In its statement, the DOJ claims that these privacy safeguards were enforced equally for prominent individuals and for victims.
Are we still trusting the 5D chess plan????
Source @Shadow of Ezra
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!