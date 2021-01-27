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Dave Chappelle's 8:46 is WRONG. Fake CNN also Proves Steph Curry can't Shoot. Police Reform Needed
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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231 views • January 27, 2021
I love Dave Chappelle but his 8:46 talk which wasn't comedic in the least is long on emotion and short on facts. The GOAT comic is wrong this time. The statistics bear out that the cops are not only improving, but doing overall well in a very tough job.

#chappelle #davechappelle #georgefloyd
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fake newslaw enforcementwarriorscopsfalse narrativedon lemonmedia liessteph currydave chappellemedia hypedefund policemedia criticismdave chappelle 846comedic greatsshort on factsgoat comicpolice statisticspolice improvingpolice have a tough jobcnn is fakelies about copsronald fryerpolice stats846free throw shooting
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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