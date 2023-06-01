Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biden falls off stage after graduation ceremony in Colorado
84 views
channel image
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Joe Biden tripped and fell after he handed out the last diploma at a graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. The White House reported that the president was feeling fine.

Keywords
bidenfallsstage

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket