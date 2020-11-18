How to Spot a Propaganda Trial Balloon - #PropagandaWatch

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=38545
Your thoughts and opinions are incredibly important to those who want to direct your behaviour. So it should be no surprise that propagandists float trial balloons in order to gauge public reaction to new proposals before going ahead with their plans. Join James on today's #PropagandaWatch as he breaks down this important mechanism of propaganda.
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