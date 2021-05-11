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Interview with the head of the feminist movement in Spain (2014)
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33 views • May 11, 2021
This puppet show fictional interview exposes the real agenda behind the left wing feminist movement in Spain. Esta entrevista ficticia a la cabeza del movimiento feminista realizada con marionetas expone la verdadera agenda detras del feminismo de izquierdas en España
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