THE DIRT OF HOLLYWOOD PT 2 - SUPERSTARS, BEYONCÉ, DEADLY MUSIC

#IDOL #JUDGEMENT #PROPHECY

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: "You shall have no other gods before me." (Exodus 20:3) There are rituals at work in the population that defile people without them knowing. Not only that, they worship 'the stars' but Yah knows and shows what goes on behind that glitzy life. This is truth spoken to set captives free- repent of every deception and hear the words of the Lord.





READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/08/19/the-sodomy-ritual-the-dirt-of-hollywood-pt-2-july-17-2022/





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Yah's word is that no one should worship idols, whether flesh, bronze or clay. He is God alone. Not only do not worship idols, but do not indulge the sinful practices that those who worship them do, judgement will fall upon everyone who does this or approves of their deeds.





Australia-US pedophile couple: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2013-12-10/peter-truong-jailed-over-global-paedophile-ring/5146366 (This is a tough piece to read. The one I first saw long ago was worse because it included cops' testimony. I can't find that one anymore.)



