Messages from God - There is No Cure for the Mark of the Beast

Jesus said: “My people, the evil ones behind these mandates will continue to force people to take booster shots that they say will be needed over time. Your people need to stop this madness because these shots will cause even more blood clots, and more Covid shot deaths. Already thousands of people have died from these shots, but the doctors will not link these deaths to the Covid shots. Keep fighting to stop these booster mandates.”Jesus said: “My people, at all costs refuse to take the mark of the beast, or you could go to hell if you worship the Antichrist. There is no cure for the mark of the beast. So quit any job that will mandate it, and refuse to take your children to any school that mandates the mark of the beast. This mark will soon be used for all buying and selling. When the mark of the beast is mandated, I will call My faithful to My refuges where My angels will protect you and feed you. Trust in Me to provide for your needs.”-----------------Revelation 13:11-18Douay Rheims BibleAnd I saw another beast coming up out of the earth, and he had two horns, like a lamb, and he spoke as a dragon.And he executed all the power of the former beast in his sight; and he caused the earth, and them that dwell therein, to adore the first beast, whose wound to death was healed.[False Prophet Frances]And he did great signs, so that he made also fire to come down from heaven unto the earth in the sight of men.[Antichrist]And he seduced them that dwell on the earth, for the signs, which were given him to do in the sight of the beast, saying to them that dwell on the earth, that they should make the image of the beast, which had the wound by the sword, and lived.And it was given him to give life to the image of the beast, and that the image of the beast should speak; and should cause, that whosoever will not adore the image of the beast, should be slain.And he shall make all, both little and great, rich and poor, freemen and bondmen, to have a character in their right hand, or on their foreheads.[QR code]*And that no man might buy or sell, but he that hath the character, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.Here is wisdom. He that hath understanding, let him count the number of the beast. For it is the number of a man: and the number of him is six hundred sixty-six. [666]---------------Two Time War Veteran Is Refused Service At Canadian Restaurant On Remembrance Day For Not Providing Vaccination Card------------------THE LATTER DAYS"The Father is now in the process, My child, of separating the sheep from the goats. Each man and woman and child shall receive a mark upon him. It will be the mark of the cross [Seal of the Living God] or the mark of the beast."Yes, My child, there is much evil in your government and in the governments of the world. Do you not recognize the signs of your times? Know that--I repeat now: you are now living in the latter days. Prepare yourselves now, while you have the time. Blessed is the soul that has taken My words and acted upon them.” – Our Lady, February 10, 1975----------------“SPIRITUAL DARKNESS COVERS YOUR WORLD NOW”"Spiritual darkness covers your world now. The test is here, My children. It is the time of trial for mankind, the separation of the sheep from the goats."Do not be affrighted, My child and My children, at this knowledge. No man or woman or child has ever fallen into hell unless of his own free will. The way to Heaven is a straight and narrow road, My children. Once you leave, it is most difficult to return. Remember, My children, many of you who leave the road will expect to come back in time, but I know that many shall not be given the second chance."Many warnings of minor nature, upheavals of nature, shall take place, and all will accelerate in timing. Know, My children, and recognize the signs of your times."I have asked you in the past and I ask you again to read your Bible. Read over and over the writings of John, the Apocalypse, and you will not be lost in knowledge. As you read, the Holy Ghost will enlighten you and you will know, My children, the next step in God's plan, the Eternal Father's plan, for your redemption." – Our Lady, December 7, 1977-------------------SECOND COMING"My child, many ask you for dates, for times. It is not important. It is not necessary that you know dates, but to be prepared. I know that I have not gone throughout the world without using every means and effort to awaken you to the danger that lies ahead."A great Warning will be sent upon your earth. Learn from this, and mend your ways; for if you do not, you will then receive a great Chastisement. I repeat this, for many have to learn through repetition. I promise that I will be with you unto the Second Coming of My Son...- Our Lady, December 24, 1973