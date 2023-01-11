Create New Account
SoundCloud Mutuals Vol. 1
Story of the Lie
Published Yesterday

Free Download: https://soundcloud.com/storyofthelie1/followers-i-follow-vol-1?in=storyofthelie/sets/mixtapes


1. rose quartz - bit players and walk-ons [00:00 & between tracks]

https://soundcloud.com/rosequartzstar/dr0000_1465mp3

2. Damon Peterson - The Frost Is Coming.... [00:07]

https://soundcloud.com/damon-peterson-357584671/the-frost-is-coming-cm-89bpm

3. FAKTOR4 - 1419120000sec [01:04]

https://soundcloud.com/faktor4/faktor4-1419120000sec

4. Die Verlorene Jugend - Für Stephanie... [06:37]

https://soundcloud.com/die_verlorene_jugend/fur-stephanie

5. barabajagal - black pyramid [12:15]

https://soundcloud.com/barabajagal74/black-pyramid

6. Attention fête - Baby Blood [19:29]

https://soundcloud.com/user-48642452/baby-blood

https://lioc.bandcamp.com/track/baby-blood

7. Gaspare Crapanzano - SURVIVE [24:29]

https://soundcloud.com/gaspare-crapanzano/survive-gaspare-crapanzano-free-download

8. Lillith 93 - Ayahuasca [30:39]

https://soundcloud.com/lilith_93/ayahuasca

9. Kain Kinetic - New Horizon [36:11]

https://soundcloud.com/kain-kinetic/new-horizon-2021-free-download

10. Solis - Journey Of Souls (feat. Ayesha Dua) [40:30]

https://soundcloud.com/solis/solis-journey-of-souls-feat-ayesha-dua

11. NumbersintheDream - Allegory Of The Cave / Those You Love [47:30]

https://soundcloud.com/numbersinthedarkness/allegory-of-the-cave-those-you-love

12. Wivresse ᚂ - New Moon [55:23]

https://soundcloud.com/wivresse2/new-moon

13. NIACIN D&B - OUTLAW [59:14]

https://soundcloud.com/niacin-dnb_junglist/outlaw

14. the Beards and the Bees - Abaddon [1:05:40]

https://soundcloud.com/beardsandbees/abaddon

15. G Bus - Black Wings [68:50]

https://soundcloud.com/gbusbeat/black-wings

https://gbus1.bandcamp.com/track/black-wings

16. Bplrxxiii - DomeTOCaddy (Samael Hades remix) [1:12:15]

https://soundcloud.com/bipolar23/bplrxxiii-dometocaddy-samael-hades-remix

https://bplrxxiii.bandcamp.com/track/dome-to-caddie-samael-hadel-remix

17. Rico Blade - Eye Of The Storm [1:14:24]

https://soundcloud.com/rico-blade/eye-of-the-storm

18. J.c. Phroid - Structure5 [1:18:11]

(formerly on J.c. Phroid's SoundCloud, track no longer available)

https://soundcloud.com/jc-phroid

19. Yellow Salamand'r - Capriciously Steadfast [1:21:11]

(formerly on Yellow Salamand'r's SoundCloud, account since deleted)

https://yellowsalamandr.bandcamp.com


