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What Does God Think About Modern Medicine?
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62 views • March 22, 2022
What does God think about modern medicine? Is he for it or against it?
Well, in the old law of Moses it is clear that God was for public health measures like sanitation and quarantines. The benefits of such practices were not fully understood until the era of modern medicine.
PLEASE VISIT our Youtube channel for more videos: http://bit.ly/aVoiceInTheDesert
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Well, in the old law of Moses it is clear that God was for public health measures like sanitation and quarantines. The benefits of such practices were not fully understood until the era of modern medicine.
PLEASE VISIT our Youtube channel for more videos: http://bit.ly/aVoiceInTheDesert
TO CONTACT: [email protected]
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